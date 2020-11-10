COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ are changing as hospitalizations increase in Ohio

"The spread isn't happening in the schools and businesses and the bars like it was initially. It's happening in the everyday life."

(WYTV) – Hospitals in Ohio are facing a surge in coronavirus cases. On Monday, the state added 154 hospitalizations and over 4,700 cases.

Governor Mike DeWine introduced three doctors during his Monday press conference. They all explained that they are seeing similar problems in their areas.

When it comes to hospitalizations, the state is divided into three zones: the northern, central/southeast and the southwest.

Each is seeing a common issue with the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitals.

“The spread isn’t happening in the schools and businesses and the bars like it was initially. It’s happening in the everyday life,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren, with UC Health.

The issues we saw back in spring are not the same as now. Most hospitals have enough personal protective equipment, beds and ventilators.

But, higher community spread makes medical professionals worried if cases continue to rise

“We won’t be able to continue caring for the acutely ill without postponing important but less urgent care,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, with the Ohio Department of Health.

It’s also causing staffing issues. Medical professionals are having to be pulled from different areas to help care for patients, putting these workers at risk of catching the virus.

“But what we’re seeing is, we’re getting a lot of our caregivers who are coming down with COVID,” said Dr. Robert Wyllie, with the Cleveland Clinic. “And it’s not because they’re catching COVID in the hospital, what we’re seeing is that they’re catching it in the community.”

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, medical professionals are advising going against tradition.

“It’s going to have to be a priority for people to realize that there are other ways to be with loved ones, to be in their life than being in a room together for hours and hours and hours a time,” said Dr. Andrew Thomas, with Ohio State University.

But there is some optimism with Pfizer’s announcement that their trial vaccines have more than 90% effectiveness.

“We were hoping for a vaccine that was 70 to 75% effective and it looks like we’re going to do a lot better than that,” Dr. Wyllie said.