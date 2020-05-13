COVID-19 cases and deaths down, hospitalizations up in Ohio

We looked at the numbers over the past month

(WYTV) – The total numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths are going down in Ohio, though hospitalizations are up.

Four weeks ago, there were 6,000 new people testing positive for COVID-19. Then for two weeks, the numbers held steady around 3,500 new cases.

But the past week — ending Tuesday — had just over 1,700 new cases, which is about half that of the previous two weeks.

Total deaths are also dropping.

Three and four weeks ago, there were around 300 each week. Then it was down to 240 and this past week, 113 people died of COVID-19 — about half that of last week.

Hospitalizations went up last week. They were right around 500, give or take, for three straight weeks. But the week ending Tuesday saw 726 hospitalizations — a 35% increase from last week to this week.