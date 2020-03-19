Closings and delays
County health district provides temperature log for employers

Coronavirus

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suggested businesses that are still open check each employee's temperature

(WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District created a temperature log for employers to use to keep track of their employees’ temperatures.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suggested businesses that are still open check each employee’s temperature as they come into work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If they have a fever of over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, they should be sent home.

Employers are urged to have employees work from home, if possible.

If not, workers should practice social distancing by being at least six feet apart from each other, wash their hands often and disinfect high-touch surfaces regularly.

Employees who feel sick should not come to work.

The Ohio Department of Health reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 119 Thursday.

