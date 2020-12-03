Could employers and schools make getting the COVID-19 vaccine required?

We spoke with experts to see who could be exempt from a possible vaccine requirement

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Once the Valley gets shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, employers or schools could make you take it. So, we spoke with experts to see who could be exempt from a possible vaccine requirement.

Employers and schools have asked people to wear masks to protect each other against COVID-19, they’ve also added new cleaning protocols.

Now that a vaccine will soon be available, employers and schools could also require you and your kids to take it.

“They can require it and some employers in fact do, the health care industry does,” said Frank Cassese, with Ingram, Cassese and Grimm.

But Cassese thinks businesses are more likely to recommend the vaccine instead of require it.

“I would be surprised if across the board employers are requiring vaccinations. I just think it would set a bad precedent,” he said.

Dr. Mike Sevilla, with the Family Practice Center of Salem, agrees that employers should encourage workers to get the vaccine.

“You know, having as many people immunized for coronavirus is going to be helpful for everybody to help us get through this pandemic,” Sevilla said.

Students in Ohio schools could be ordered to get the vaccine if state officials add it to the required vaccine list.

If there are requirements that impact you, there are two exemptions where you wouldn’t have to get the vaccine. The first is for religious beliefs and the second is for pre-existing medical conditions.

“From what I’m reading so far, there aren’t going to be a lot of people who are not able to get the vaccine, from a medical type of standpoint,” Sevilla said.

In those cases, employers would have to make accommodations like allowing you to wear a mask or work from home instead.