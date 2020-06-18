Coronavirus in the Valley over the past four weeks: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations

In some cases, the numbers are falling -- in others, they're not

(WYTV) – Looking at COVID-19 numbers both in Ohio and around Youngstown, in some cases, they’re falling. In others, they’re not.

New cases of the coronavirus are trending down in Ohio. From four weeks ago to Wednesday, there’s been a drop of 57%.

New cases per week in Ohio

May 27: 3,043

June 3: 2,578

June 10: 2,130

2,130 June 17: 1,306

The percentage of new deaths in Ohio has fallen even further — a drop of 75%.

Coronavirus deaths per week in Ohio

May 27: 228

June 3: 182

June 10: 100

100 June 17: 57

The one category that spiked was new hospitalizations in Ohio. For three weeks, it was falling. Then in the past week, it rose to almost three times more than the week before.

Hospitalizations per week in Ohio

May 27: 485

June 3: 357

June 10: 282

282 June 17: 784

In Mahoning County, the number of deaths spiked last week as well.

Coronavirus deaths per week in Mahoning County

May 27: 14

June 3: 13

June 10: 10

10 June 17: 22

New cases in Mahoning County were also up last week. It had been falling, but jumped in the past week.

New cases per week in Mahoning County

May 27: 131

June 3: 69

June 10: 69

69 June 17: 76

However, new hospitalizations in Mahoning County have dropped and stayed low.

Hospitalizations per week in Mahoning County

May 27: 22

June 3: 14

June 10: 9

9 June 17: 10

In Trumbull County, new cases were up last week. Not to the point where it was four weeks ago, but still 27% higher than the week before.

New cases per week in Trumbull County

May 27: 65

June 3: 39

June 10: 37

37 June 17: 51

The number of new hospitalizations in Trumbull County hasn’t been high for the past four weeks.

Hospitalizations per week in Trumbull County

May 27: 5

June 3: 9

June 10: 6

6 June 17: 3

The number of people dying in Trumbull County is also very low, with 15 deaths in the past four weeks.

Coronavirus deaths per week in Trumbull County

May 27: 7

June 3: 5

June 10: 2

2 June 17: 1

In Columbiana County, the number of cases four weeks ago and three weeks ago were high because of the mass testing at the federal prison in Elkton. Two weeks ago, it went down, then rose again last week.

New cases per week in Columbiana County

May 27: 205

June 3: 211

June 10: 6

6 June 17: 25

There have been 9 coronavirus-related deaths in Columbiana County in the past four weeks.

Coronavirus deaths per week in Columbiana County

May 27: 3

June 3: 2

June 10: 1

1 June 17: 3

Sixty-five percent of all of Columbiana County’s cases and 71% of its deaths were either from the prison or long-term care facilities. If you take those numbers away, Columbiana County drops from 11th in Ohio for most cases to 29th.

Columbiana County does not release the number of hospitalizations.