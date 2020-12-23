Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Vaccinations underway as 9,605 new cases, 230 new deaths reported Wednesday

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 9,605 positive cases of COVID-19 and 230 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 7,962 cases and 231 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 581,156 cases and 14,442 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 6,151 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,236 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 44,800 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,181,266 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 49,042 resident cases of COVID-19 and 8,942 cases among employees, for a total of 57,984 cases at 1,435 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 8,138 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,143 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Dec. 22:

109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

Through Dec. 23:

41,444 doses of the vaccine have been administered.