Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Two-day total of 15,100 new cases

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of 15,100 positive cases of COVID-19 since Saturday’s report.

There were 7,213 new cases and 99 new deaths reported Sunday, and 7,887 new cases and 57 new deaths reported Monday.

That brings the statewide total to 563,589 cases and 13,981 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 6,074 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,230 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September. However, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine believes we may be leveling off from the surge that began following Thanksgiving but warns there could be another jump after Christmas.

“There are three ways to cope. Address the pandemic, containment, and the vaccine. Right now, we need people to continue those challenging mitigation efforts, those sacrifices,” Levine said. “This holiday we need people to stay home. We need people to stay within their home and household and to interact with others remotely, and the same thing for New Year’s.”

Levine said although the vaccine provides us with some light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, it will be months before the first people receiving the vaccine will be fully immunized.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 15.8%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 41,316 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,160,075 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,947 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,682 cases among employees, for a total of 56,629 at 1,431 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,079 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,779 of the total cases are among health care workers.