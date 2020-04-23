Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State reports new COVID-19 numbers

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine addressed what appeared to be a decrease in the state’s COVID-19 deaths, which was reported on Thursday.

The state has been reexamining the way it reports these numbers. While some cases were previously reported as probable coronavirus-related deaths, Levine said further investigation was needed to rule those cases confirmed deaths.

Levine said those investigations can take time and are complicated. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control reports deaths where the person lived, not where they died.

Thursday, the state reported a total of 37,053 COVID-19 cases (388 of those being probable cases) and 1,421 confirmed deaths.

With the new totals, Mercer County had 60 coronavirus cases and one confirmed death. Lawrence County had 61 positive cases and five confirmed deaths. See a full county-by-county breakdown here.

All people who tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,679 resident cases of COVID-19, and 673 cases among employees, for a total of 6,352. Out of our total deaths, 849 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.