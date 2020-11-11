Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State reports highest daily increase with 4,711 new cases

That brings the statewide total to 243,368 cases and 9,145 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 4,711 positive cases of COVID-19 and 59 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 4,361 new cases and 62 new deaths were reported.

This is the highest daily increase in cases to date.

That brings the statewide total to 243,368 cases and 9,145 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 4 and November 10 is 354,972 with 23,786 positive cases. There were 43,158 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 10.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 6,208 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,888,761 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,948 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 417 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19- to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,142 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,932 cases among employees, for a total of 34,077 at 1,126 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,036 of our total cases are among health care workers.