Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State reports 707 new cases, 137 new deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 707 positive cases of COVID-19 and 137 new related deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 837 new cases and 75 new deaths were reported.

This brings the statewide total to 58,698 cases and 3,943 deaths. The newly reported deaths have occurred over the past several weeks, the health department reported.

There were 78 cases and two deaths in Mercer County, 71 cases and seven deaths in Lawrence County, 1,545 cases and 139 deaths in Allegheny County, and 197 cases and six deaths in Butler County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 244,171 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,408 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,806 cases among employees, for a total of 14,214 at 543 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,705 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 4,066 of our total cases are in health care workers.