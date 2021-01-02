Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Nearly 17K new cases reported over last 2 days

The statewide total of cases is now 657,292

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 9,253 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, in addition to 7,714 new cases reported Friday.

That brings the two-day total of cases to 16,967 additional positive cases. The statewide total of cases is now 657,292.

There were 236 new deaths reported Thursday and 25 new deaths reported Friday, which were attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,624 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,172 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 56,876 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,289,508 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 54,151 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,812 cases among employees, for a total of 63,963 cases at 1,476 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 9,004 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 19,400 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvanian hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 1: