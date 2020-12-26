Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Health department reports latest cases, deaths

That brings the statewide total to 605,141 cases and 14,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 7,174 positive cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths on Saturday, as well as 7,581 new cases and 139 new deaths on Christmas.

That brings the statewide total to 605,141 cases and 14,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,925 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,196 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 47,287 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,221,108 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 50,970 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,180 cases among employees, at 1,454 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,497 of our total cases are among health care workers.