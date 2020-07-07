Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 995 new cases, 33 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 91,299 cases and 6,787 virus-related deaths on Monday

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 91,299 cases and 6,787 virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

That is an increase of 995 cases and 33 new deaths since Monday.

Mercer County added one new case for a total of 159 and Lawrence County added five news cases for a total of 129. No new deaths were reported in those counties on Tuesday.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.