Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 994 new cases, 26 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 97,665 cases of COVID-19 and 6,957 virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

That is an increase of 994 cases and 26 deaths since Tuesday

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 246 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 135 cases. A breakdown of county cases can be found here.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 8 and July 14 is 139,819 with 5,372 positive cases.

In the last day, close to 28,800 COVID-19 diagnostic test results were reported to the department, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results reported.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 870,984 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,384 resident cases of COVID-19 and 3,517 cases among employees, for a total of 21,901 at 763 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,767 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,284 of the total cases are in health care workers.