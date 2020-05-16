Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 61,611 cases, 4,403 deaths reported

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 989 positive cases of COVID-19 and 61 new coronavirus-related deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 61,611 COVID-19 cases and 4,403 deaths, according to the Department of Health.

Friday, 986 new cases and 124 new deaths were reported.

There were 91 cases and two deaths reported in Mercer County, 72 cases and seven deaths reported in Lawrence County, 1,595 cases and 143 deaths reported in Allegheny County, and 202 cases and six deaths reported in Butler County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 266,225 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,257 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,075 cases among employees, for a total of 15,332 at 556 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,043 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 4,432 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.

There are no media briefings planned this weekend.