Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 986 new cases, 124 new deaths reported

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 986 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 60,622.

The state is reporting 4,342 total deaths, an increase of 124 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 938 new cases and 275 new deaths were reported.

Of the 124 new deaths, 89 were a result of reconciliation over the last several weeks, and 35 of the deaths were ones reported to the department within the last few days.

There were 83 cases and two related deaths reported in Mercer County, 72 cases and seven deaths reported in Lawrence County, 1,582 cases and 141 deaths reported in Allegheny County, and 202 cases and six deaths reported in Butler County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 259,210 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,937 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,039 cases among employees, for a total of 14,976 at 550 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,991 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 4,349 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced 12 additional Pennsylvania counties will move to the yellow phase of reopening on Friday, May 22. Those counties include Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne, and York.

Twenty-four counties moved into the yellow phase of reopening on May 8 and another 13 moved to yellow beginning Friday.

With these additional 12 counties, there will be a total of 49 counties in the yellow phase. The remaining 18 counties are in the red phase, which means they’re still under stay-at-home orders through June 4.