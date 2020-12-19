Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,834 new cases, 217 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 548,489 cases and 13,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 9,834 positive cases of COVID-19 and 217 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 9,320 new cases and 216 deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 548,489 cases and 13,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 6,147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,232 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 39,924 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,131,631 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,189 resident cases of COVID-19 and 8,616 cases among employees, for a total of 55,805 cases at 1,428 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 8,065 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,656 of the total cases are among health care workers.