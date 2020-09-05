Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 963 new cases, 18 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 138,625 cases and 7,760 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 963 positive cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 892 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 138,625 cases and 7,760 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 29 and September 4 is 159,937 with 5,671 positive cases. There were 23,387 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 4. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 75 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,589,081 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 11% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases in August;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,346 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,587 cases among employees, for a total of 25,933 at 945 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,238 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,861 of the total cases are among health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.