Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 938 new cases, 275 new deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 938 new COVID-19 cases and 275 new deaths Thursday, an increase from Wednesday’s update when 707 new cases and 137 new deaths were reported.

In all, there have been a total of 59,636 reported COVID-19 cases and 4,218 related deaths.

There were 44 new deaths reported overnight; the remaining 231 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks.

There were 71 cases and seven deaths in Lawrence County, 81 cases and two deaths in Mercer County, 1,551 cases and 139 deaths in Allegheny County, and 199 cases and six deaths in Butler County.

There are 251,559 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,677 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,922 cases among employees, for a total of 14,599 at 549 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 2,896 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 4,217 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15 .

Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf released an updated Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) Risk-Based Decision Support Tool report for May 12 . The administration has released two previous reports based on public data on May 1 and May 8 .

“Beginning today, we will post this CMU report twice weekly to allow Pennsylvanians to see the information produced by this tool. This information contributes to our process which enables us to make informed, data-driven decisions about reopening the state,” Gov. Wolf said.

