Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,320 new cases, 216 more deaths reported

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 9,320 positive cases of COVID-19 and 216 more deaths since Thursday’s report, when 9,966 new cases and 224 additional deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 538,655 cases and 13,608 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 6,209 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,246 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – 10 stood at 16.2%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 38,208 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,118,874 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 46,545 resident cases of COVID-19 and 8,514 cases among employees, for a total of 55,059 cases at 1,421 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 8,047 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,480 of the total cases are among health care workers.