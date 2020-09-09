Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 931 new cases, 14 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 141,290 cases and 7,805 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 931 positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 496 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 141,290 cases and 7,805 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 2 and September 8 is 145,946 with 5,564 positive cases. There were 18,127 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. September 8. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard

There are 77 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,625,640 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Approximately 11% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 66 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 40 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 22 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,499 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,630 cases among employees, for a total of 26,129 at 948 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,262 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,945 of our total cases are among health care workers.