Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,230 new cases, 276 new deaths reported

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 9,230 positive cases of COVID-19 and 276 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 9,605 new cases, 230 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 590,386 cases and 14,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 6,142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,263 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 46,750 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,193,528 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 49,840 resident cases of COVID-19 and 9,070 cases among employees, for a total of 58,910 at 1,443 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,340 of the total cases are among health care workers.