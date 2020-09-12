Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 920 new cases, 25 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 143,805 cases and 7,862 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 920 positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 1,008 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 143,805 cases and 7,862 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 5 and September 11 is 155,174 with 5,223 positive cases. There were 28,365 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 11, the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 134 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,664,000 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 69 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 41 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 33 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,742 cases among employees, for a total of 26,586 at 951 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,293 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,056 of the total cases are among health care workers.