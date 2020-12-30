Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 8,984 new cases, 319 more deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 631,333 cases and 15,672 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 8,984 positive cases of COVID-19 and 319 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when a total of 5,995 new cases and 267 new deaths were reported.

There are 6,022 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 18 to 24 stood at 15.1%

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 53,050 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,254,297 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 52,642 resident cases of COVID-19 and 9,587 cases among employees, for a total of 62,229 at 1,468 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the total deaths, 8,849 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 19,044 of the total cases are among health care workers.