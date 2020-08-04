Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 854 new cases, 23 new deaths reported

That brings the state total to 115,009 cases and 7,232 deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 854 positive cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 565 new cases and zero new deaths were reported.

That brings the state total to 115,009 cases and 7,232 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 28 and August 3 is 150,145 with 5,891 positive cases. There were 22,579 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 3. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,232 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 23 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,156,520 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,694 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,024 cases among employees, for a total of 23,718 at 860 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,403 of the total cases are amongst health care workers.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.