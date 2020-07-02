Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 832 new cases, 25 new deaths

That bring the statewide total to 88,074 cases and 6,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 832 positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths.

There were 142 cases and six deaths in Mercer County, and 107 cases and nine deaths in Lawrence County. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

As the holiday weekend approaches, state health officials are encouraging residents to avoid large gatherings and to remember that mask-wearing is required in public settings.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The state is reporting that 78% of victims have recovered. Individuals who have recovered are determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms), then an individual is considered recovered.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,856 resident cases of COVID-19 and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 cases. Out of the total deaths, 4,590 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,706 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.