Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 829 new cases, 36 new deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 829 positive cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 991 positive cases and 24 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 122,950 cases and 7,445 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 7 and August 13 is 165,694 with 5,600 positive cases. There were 26,069 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 13. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,304,739 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August; and

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 8 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,285 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,209 cases among employees, for a total of 24,494 at 890 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,056 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,826 of the total cases are among health care workers.