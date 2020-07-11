Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 813 additional cases, 17 new deaths

The number of tests administered within the past seven days between July 4 and July 10 is 132,648 with 5,135 positive test results

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports an additional 813 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 94,689.

On Friday, the state reported over 1,000 new cases, citing changes to demographics of patients. The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

There were also 17 new virus-related deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 6,897.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 215 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 105 cases overnight.

The number of tests administered within the past seven days between July 4 and July 10 is 132,648 with 5,135 positive test results.

There are 6,897 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 817,634 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,216 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,453 cases among employees, for a total of 21,669 cases at 748 distinct facilities in57counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,703 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,097 of our total cases are in health care workers.