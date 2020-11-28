Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 8,053 new cases, 41 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 351,667 cases and 10,275 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 8,053 positive cases of COVID-19 and 41 new deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 351,667 cases and 10,275 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,904 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 864 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between November 21 and November 27 is 415,677 with 49,103 positive cases. There were 61,780 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 27.

There are 16,392 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,804,464 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,915 resident cases of COVID-19 and 1,232 cases among employees, for a total of 39,381 cases at 1,232 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 6,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 14,198 of the total cases are among health care workers.