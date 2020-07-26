Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 800 additional cases, 4 new deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 800 positive cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths since Saturday’s report, when 1,054 new cases, 13 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 107,425 cases and 7,118 total deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 19 and July 25 is 156,316 with 6,384 positive cases. There were 17,542 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,028,776 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

More than 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

More than 37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to more than 19 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to more than 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to more than 16 percent of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July.

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,134 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,818 cases among employees, for a total of 22,952 at 829 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,851 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,939 the total cases are in health care workers.