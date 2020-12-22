Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,962 new cases, 231 more deaths

That brings the statewide total to 571,551 cases and 14,212 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 7,962 positive cases of COVID-19 and 231 more deaths since Monday’s report, when 15,100 new cases and 156 additional deaths were reported over a two-day period.

There are 6,090 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,217 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – 17 stood at 15.8%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 42,283 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,168,882 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 48,407 resident cases of COVID-19 and 8,810 cases among employees for a total of 57,217 cases at 1,433 distinct facilities.

Out of the total deaths, 8,122 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,955 of the total cases are among health care workers.