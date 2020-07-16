Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 781 new cases, 16 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday 781 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 16 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) -The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday 781 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 16 new deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 98,446 cases and 6,973 deaths.

Locally, Mercer County is up five cases and Lawrence County recorded two additional cases. No new deaths were reported in either county.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 9 and July 15 is 142,176 with 5,517 positive cases. There were 20,413 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 885,195 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,430 resident cases of COVID-19 and 3,534 cases among employees, for a total of 21,964 at 767 distinct facilities in 58counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,777 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,337 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.