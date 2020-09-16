Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 776 new cases, 28 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 146,990 cases and 7,903 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 776 positive cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 1,151 cases and six new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 146,990 cases and 7,903 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 9 and September 15 is 173,790 with 5,855 positive cases. There were 24,442 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history.

Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 205 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,708,131 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 22% are ages 65 or olde

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 33 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 39 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,064 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,806 cases among employees, for a total of 26,870 at 956 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,308 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,204 of the total cases are among health care workers.