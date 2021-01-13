Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,960 new cases, 349 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 741,389 cases of COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 7,960 positive cases of COVID-19 and 349 new deaths, since Tuesday’s report, when 7,275 new cases and 227 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 741,389 cases and 18,429 new deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,204 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,060 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 72,728 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,416,372 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,177 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,867 cases among employees, for a total of 69,044 at 1,505 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,793 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,017 of our total cases are among health care workers.

More stories from WKBN.com: