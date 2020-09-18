Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 760 new cases, 21 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 148,683 cases and 7,934 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 760 positive cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 933 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 148,683 cases and 7,934 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 11 and September 17 is 172,682 with 6,046 positive cases. There were 26,068 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 257 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,732,805 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 70 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 32 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 39 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,162 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,839 cases among employees, for a total of 27,001 at 957 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of thetotal deaths, 5,343 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,281 of the total cases are among health care workers.