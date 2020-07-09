Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 719 new cases, 36 new deaths

The number of tests administered since July 2 is 121,032 with 5,625 positive test results

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 92,867 cases and 6,848 virus-related deaths on Thursday.

That is an increase of 719 cases and 36 new deaths since Wednesday’s report.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

The number of tests administered since July 2 is 121,032 with 5,625 positive test results.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 787,156 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,092 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,396 cases among employees, for a total of 21,488 at 732 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,667 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,964 of the total cases are in health care workers.