Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,175 new cases, 313 new deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 7,175 positive cases of COVID-19 and 313 new deaths, since Wednesday’s report, when 7,960 new cases and 349 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 748,564 cases and 18,742 new deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,069 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,035 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 74,094 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,427,975 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,577 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,010 cases among employees, for a total of 69,587 at 1,507 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,823 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,217 of our total cases are among health care workers.

