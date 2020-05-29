Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 693 new COVID-19 cases, 91 new related deaths

The state estimates that 65% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 693 positive cases of COVID-19 and 91 new virus-related deaths since Thursday, when 625 new cases and 108 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 70,735 reported positive COVID-19 cases and 5,464 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were 76 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County, and 107 cases and five deaths reported in Mercer County. More county-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

Individuals who have recovered are determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms), then an individual is considered recovered.

There are 604 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 366,970 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,335 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,565 cases among employees, for a total of 17,900 at 603 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,517 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,280 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 57 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening. The first 18 counties moved to green today.

All remaining red counties are expected to move to yellow by June 5.

The Pa. Department of Health will be providing a briefing at 2 p.m.