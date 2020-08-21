Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 693 new cases, 20 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 127,633 cases and 7,558 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 693 positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 791 new cases and 15 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 127,633 cases and 7,558 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 14 and 20 is 159,049 with 4,819 positive cases. There were 24,058 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,399,509 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. A n alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in August

NE – 6% of cases in April to approximately 16% of cases so far in August

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 12% of cases so far in August

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 12% of cases so far in August

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 10% of cases so far in August

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 10% of cases so far in August NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 9% of cases so far in August

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,594 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,336 cases among employees, for a total of 24,930 at 910 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,121 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,203 of the total cases are amongst health care workers.