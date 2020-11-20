Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 6,808 new cases, 108 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 295,786 cases and 9,689 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 6,808 positive COVID-19 cases and 108 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 7,126 new cases and 116 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 295,786 cases and 9,689 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 13 and November 19 is 393,010 with 40,122 positive cases. There were 54,209 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 19.

There are 11,175 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,648,870 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 31,148 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,315 cases among employees, for a total of 37,463 at 1,197 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,179 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,886 of our total cases are among health care workers.

More stories from WKBN.com: