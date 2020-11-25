Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 6,759 new cases, 144 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 327,829 cases and 10,095 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 6,759 new COVID-19 cases and 144 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 6,669 new cases and 81 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 327,829 cases and 10,095 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 826 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 – November 19 stood at 11.1%

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 18 and November 24 is 405,184 with 45,557 positive cases. There were 56,197 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 24.

As of 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, there were 144 new deaths reported for a total of 10,095 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 14,361 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,743,221 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,915 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,466 cases among employees, for a total of 39,381 at 1,232 distinct facilities in64 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,198 of our total cases are among health care workers.

