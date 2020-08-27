Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 620 new cases, 11 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 131,156 cases and 7,635 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 620 positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 501 cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 131,156 cases and 7,635 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 20 and August 26 is 151,008 with 4,387 positive cases. There were 20,852 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. August 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 1,471,765 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. A n alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50 to 64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 18% of cases so far in August

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 18% of cases so far in August

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 12% of cases so far in August

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 12% of cases so far in August

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 14% of cases so far in August

NW– Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 10% of cases so far in August

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,870 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,440 cases among employees, for a total of 25,310 at 923 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 5,157 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,473 of the total cases are health care workers.