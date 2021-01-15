Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 6,047 new cases, 215 more deaths

That brings the statewide total to 754,611 cases and 18,957 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 6,047 positive cases of COVID-19 and 215 more deaths since Thursday’s report, when 7,175 new cases and 313 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 754,611 cases and 18,957 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,980 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,013 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 to 7 stood at 14.4%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 75,181 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,440,494 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,922 resident cases of COVID-19 and 11,065 cases among employees, for a total of 69,987 at 1,507 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 9,854 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,326 of the total cases are among health care workers.