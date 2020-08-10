Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 601 new cases, 3 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 119,453 cases and 7,317 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 601 positive cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths since Sunday’s report, when 760 new cases and 1 new death were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 119,453 cases and 7,317 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 3 and August 9 is 152,486 with 5,262 positive cases. There were 18,368 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 9. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,240,830 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in August; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,011 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,161 cases among employees, for a total of 24,172 at 883 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,974 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,672 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.