Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 600 additional cases, 22 new deaths

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 600 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 84,370.

There are 6,579 total deaths, with an increase of 22 new deaths reported since Thursday.

There have been 99 cases and nine deaths reported in Lawrence County and 130 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 634,711 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,527 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,162 cases among employees, for a total of 20,689 at 678 distinct facilities in 51 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,395 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.