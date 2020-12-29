Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 5,995 new cases, 267 more deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 622,349 cases and 15,353 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,995 positive cases of COVID-19 and 267 new deaths since Monday’s report, when a two-day total of 8,663 new cases and 203 new deaths were reported.

There are 5,995 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 18 to 24 stood at 15.1%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 51,443 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,244,103 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 51,999 resident cases of COVID-19 and 9,410 cases among employees, for a total of 61,409 at 1,457 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 8,633 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,820 of the total cases are among health care workers.