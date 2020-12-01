Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 5,676 new cases, 180 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 367,140 cases and 10,563 deaths attributed to COVID-19

HARRISBURG (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,676 positive cases of COVID-19 and 180 new deaths since Monday’s report.

That brings the statewide total to 367,140 cases and 10,563 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine gave an update at 2 p.m. on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Levine was joined by acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega, urging Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

There are 4,631 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 970 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 24 and November 30 is 375,888 with 32,853 positive cases. There were 38,752 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 30.

There are 17,770 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,836,445 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 35,946 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,752 cases among employees, for a total of 42,698 at 1,279 distinct facilities in65 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,507 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,655 of our total cases are among health care workers.