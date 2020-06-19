Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 526 new cases, 38 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 80,762 cases and 6,399 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 526 positive cases of COVID-19 and 38 new related deaths since Thursday’s report, when 418 new cases and 42 new deaths were reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 556,456 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,895 resident cases of COVID-19 and 3,012 cases among employees. Out of the total deaths, 4,345 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,141 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening. Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.