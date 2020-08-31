Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 521 new cases, no new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 134,025 cases and 7,673 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 521 positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths since Sunday’s report, when 670 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 134,025 cases and 7,673 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 24 and August 30 is 159,917 with 4,456 positive cases. There were 22,467 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 10 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,524,195 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in August;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 24 percent of cases so far in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in August; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,034 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,498 cases among employees, for a total of 25,532 at 929 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,189 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,627 of the total cases are among health care workers.