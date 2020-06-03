Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 511 new COVID-19 cases, 75 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 73,405 cases and 5,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

If you’re viewing this on the app, click here to watch the live stream.

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 511 positive cases of COVID-19 and 75 new deaths, down slightly since Tuesday’s report when 612 new cases and 110 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 73,405 cases and 5,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were 107 cases and five deaths in Mercer County, 83 cases and eight deaths in Lawrence County, 1,952 cases and 166 deaths in Allegheny County, and 235 cases and 12 deaths in Butler County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 617 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 408,269 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,752 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,719 cases among employees, for a total of 18,471 at 611 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,621 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,557 of the total cases are in health care workers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be giving a briefing at 2:30 p.m. today. Check back here for a live video from that briefing.